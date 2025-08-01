Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $48,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,686.80. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,727,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.