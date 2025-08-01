Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

