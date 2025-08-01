Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of HOOD opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689,351.56. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock valued at $257,160,102. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after buying an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

