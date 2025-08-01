W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WRB opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.