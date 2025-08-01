Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,140.96. This represents a 44.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,810. The trade was a 69.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,132 shares of company stock worth $19,257,846 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.