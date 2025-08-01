Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

