TD Asset Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NRG Energy stock opened at $167.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $169.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

