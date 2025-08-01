Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $55.20.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in FormFactor by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 96,900.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

