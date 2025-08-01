ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$9.05. ADF Group shares last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 43,196 shares traded.

ADF Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$265.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.