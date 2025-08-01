WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.20 and traded as high as $59.05. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 68,345 shares.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

