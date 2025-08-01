Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.30. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.71%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

