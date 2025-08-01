iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.37 and traded as low as $106.73. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 27,427 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at about $391,000.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

