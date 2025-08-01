Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.24. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Innovative Designs Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

