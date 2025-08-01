DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.77. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 132,829 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.