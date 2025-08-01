adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $242.96 and traded as low as $190.00. adidas shares last traded at $194.79, with a volume of 10,263 shares traded.

adidas Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

adidas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. adidas’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

