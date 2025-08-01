Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CFO Edward A. Schlesinger Sells 14,082 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

