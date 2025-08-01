Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MGM

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.