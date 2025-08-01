Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

