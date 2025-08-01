Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,990 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Lemonade makes up 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $9,944,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,385. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,175. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,086,868 shares of company stock worth $66,023,884. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

