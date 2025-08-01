Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 9.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

