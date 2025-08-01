Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 74.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,039.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,035.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

