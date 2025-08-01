Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,139.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.5%

MTD stock opened at $1,234.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,191.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,194.36. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.