Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

