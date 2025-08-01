Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $192.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.70.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

