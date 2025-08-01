ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $694.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.77. The company has a market capitalization of $273.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

