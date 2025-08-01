Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 286,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60,553 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

