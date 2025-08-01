Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Javier Reyes Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Javier Reyes acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,360.00.

CVE OGO opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

