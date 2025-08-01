Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Javier Reyes Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Javier Reyes acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,360.00.
Organto Foods Trading Up 6.7%
CVE OGO opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.
About Organto Foods
