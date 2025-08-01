GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $40,860.28 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,649.67. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $26,366.20.
GeneDx Stock Down 1.5%
GeneDx stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.07. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
