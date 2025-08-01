GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $40,860.28 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,649.67. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $26,366.20.

GeneDx stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.07. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

GeneDx last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

