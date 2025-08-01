Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VB opened at $241.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.