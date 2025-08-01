Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $113.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $113,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $98.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

