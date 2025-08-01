HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.