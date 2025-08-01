Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 710 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Elios Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after buying an additional 489,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,909,000 after buying an additional 156,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

