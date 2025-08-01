Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 2,028 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

