Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 2,028 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.