Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SCHF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

