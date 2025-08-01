Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $45.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

