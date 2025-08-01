Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

