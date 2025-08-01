Wealthquest Corp Makes New $347,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,391,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 50,249.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $15,989,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.4%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

