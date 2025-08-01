Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:TCW FY2025 Earnings

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.65. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

