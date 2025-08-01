Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $219.66 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

