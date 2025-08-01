TD Asset Management Inc Sells 203 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.38.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.27 and its 200-day moving average is $383.52. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

