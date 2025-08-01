William Blair Weighs in on Boeing’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

BA stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

