William Blair Has Negative Outlook of Exagen FY2025 Earnings

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Exagen in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 130.38% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XGN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

XGN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

