Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Ecolab stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

