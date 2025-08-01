TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 12,568 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after buying an additional 996,764 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after buying an additional 908,000 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,244,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,022,000 after buying an additional 854,954 shares during the period. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,221,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 88.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

