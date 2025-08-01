Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

