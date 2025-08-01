Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

ES opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

