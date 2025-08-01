Guggenheim Downgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Hold

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADAP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jones Trading cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

ADAP opened at $0.08 on Tuesday.

ADAP opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,992,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 869,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

