Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 53.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 53.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

