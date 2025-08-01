Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 192,534 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

