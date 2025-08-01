NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 838,726.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $118,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVR by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,550.50 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,388.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,387.52.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $120.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

